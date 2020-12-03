Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $3.68 Million Position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.95% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFHT stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

