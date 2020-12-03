Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Quidel in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QDEL. ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $198.98 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.84. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

