Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,737 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lear worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lear by 12.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lear by 12.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lear by 10.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $144.68 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

