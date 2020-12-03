Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,164 Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in China Mobile by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 36.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. China Mobile Limited has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08.

CHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

