Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,105 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,580. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

NXST stock opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average of $89.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

