Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 27,389 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,389 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.10% of Puma Biotechnology worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $97,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,612 shares of company stock worth $105,157 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBYI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $455.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.17. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

