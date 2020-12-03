Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,281 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,259,000 after purchasing an additional 811,686 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,405,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,216,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after purchasing an additional 572,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,907,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $128,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

