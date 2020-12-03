Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $101,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,697.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.44.

NYSE OGE opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

