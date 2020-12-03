Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069,739 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Entercom Communications by 279.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETM opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Entercom Communications Corp. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Field purchased 93,131 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,177.33. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,329,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,725.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 96,754 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $140,293.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,329,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,323.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 228,851 shares of company stock valued at $326,657. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

