Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 60.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,643 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,847,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,326,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $438,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,228,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $1,006,644.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,157,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,286 shares of company stock worth $6,238,026. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $209.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.