Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,365 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Red Rock Resorts worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

