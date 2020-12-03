Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of CONMED worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CONMED by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $115.47.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $264,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,375.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $1,382,344.00. Insiders sold a total of 46,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,520 in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

