Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 46,363 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,363 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 107.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 24.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

