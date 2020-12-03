Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 30,166 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.30% of Funko worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 13.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.69 million, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 2.25.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

