Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 11,360 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Perspecta worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perspecta by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

PRSP stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Perspecta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

