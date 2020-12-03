Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 105,253 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 36,930.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,253 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of eXp World worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in eXp World by 6.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $106,636.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,201.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,613,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,823,187.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,120 shares of company stock valued at $13,814,636 over the last ninety days. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. ValuEngine cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.63 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

