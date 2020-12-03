Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson bought 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,604.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $572.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

