Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.58% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 153,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 62.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $203,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,693,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $4,915,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,799 shares of company stock worth $9,654,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $758.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.