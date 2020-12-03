Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $3.69 Million in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 148,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.18% of EVO Payments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 167,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $25.47 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 1.71.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVOP. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

