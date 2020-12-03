Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 238,802 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,361,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,673,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.54.

NDAQ stock opened at $129.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.