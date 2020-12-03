Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.26% of Intelligent Systems worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of INS opened at $38.84 on Thursday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $45.47.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

