Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,670 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Haemonetics worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $113.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.46. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,543 shares of company stock worth $161,917 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

