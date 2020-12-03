Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of Semtech worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Semtech by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,568,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $223,400.00. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

