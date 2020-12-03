Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 81.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 117.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average is $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,115.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $2,869,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,110,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,116,263 shares of company stock worth $115,461,769. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

