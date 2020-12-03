Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Syneos Health worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 91.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,773,813 shares of company stock worth $223,685,310 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

