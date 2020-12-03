Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Syneos Health worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 91.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $148,000.
Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25.
In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,773,813 shares of company stock worth $223,685,310 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
