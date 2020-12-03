Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,382 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 27,274 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 119.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 193,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 114.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,595 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 73,372 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 26.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,701 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 15.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

