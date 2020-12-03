Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,581 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Teradata worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 846.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,649 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 495,787 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 32.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,655,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,428,000 after buying an additional 410,107 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Teradata by 863.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 351,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Teradata by 331.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 323,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 248,759 shares during the period.

NYSE:TDC opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

