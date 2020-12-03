Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1,110.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $7,146,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol stock opened at $131.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $133.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

