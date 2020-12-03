Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $723,683,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after buying an additional 696,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,147,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,968,000 after acquiring an additional 631,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.2% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 944,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,625,000 after purchasing an additional 477,150 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $152.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

