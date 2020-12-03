Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,597 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.