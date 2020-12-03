Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.61% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $132,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

