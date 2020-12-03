Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.69.

Bill.com stock opened at $117.70 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $227,973.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,439 shares in the company, valued at $16,930,299.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $2,273,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,755.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,093 shares of company stock worth $25,569,448. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

