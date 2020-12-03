Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $4,529,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,408.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.