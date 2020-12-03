Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,269 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after buying an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,355.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 72,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $155,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 52,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,447 over the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.