Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 122.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.32% of CVR Energy worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVI. TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

CVI stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

