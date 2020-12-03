Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,024 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.32% of Argo Group International worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 193,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,131,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after buying an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $41.74 on Thursday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

