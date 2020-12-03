Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,268 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,337,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after buying an additional 124,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,818,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 302,215 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI stock opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.73.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,259. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.