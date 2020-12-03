Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 60,579 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,579 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.44% of Franklin Covey worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Franklin Covey by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FC opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $308.65 million, a PE ratio of -32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.