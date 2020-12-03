Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 4,931 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 39.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Anthem by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Anthem by 16.9% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $318.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $338.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.03 and its 200 day moving average is $281.29.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

