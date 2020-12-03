Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,567 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.27% of O-I Glass worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. UFS lowered O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

