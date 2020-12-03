Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,881 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,648 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 71,820 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 203.4% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 356,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 238,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.7% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 140,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,654,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

SPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $964.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

