Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 1,038.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,432 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.43% of Perdoceo Education worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 39.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 101,959 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 905.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 467,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 420,958 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 549.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $794.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $801,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,057 shares of company stock worth $1,866,490. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

