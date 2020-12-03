Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,741,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 846,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 60,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 1,036.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $539.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 37,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,625.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,832 shares in the company, valued at $330,631.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $6,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,657,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,613. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.