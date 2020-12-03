Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 75,700 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 15.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 12.2% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Aflac by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $889,258 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

