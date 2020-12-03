Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 114.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,203.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,180.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,021.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

