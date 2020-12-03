Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $79.57 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $79,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,203.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,021.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

