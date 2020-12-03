Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10,388.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $4,857,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 37.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 75.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

