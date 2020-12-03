Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.39% of Diamond S Shipping worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DSSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.24.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

