Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Cosan by 3,026.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,968,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,962 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cosan by 102.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,425,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,341 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Cosan in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,464,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Cosan in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Shares of NYSE CZZ opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Cosan Limited has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter.

CZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

