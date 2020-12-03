Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Conduent were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 351,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 173,376 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 374,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 112,029 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

CNDT stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $883.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.25 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.